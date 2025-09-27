Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: horror, Matthew Lillard, Paramount Pictures, scream, scream 7

Scream 7 Star Says the Film Won't Disappoint Longtime Fans

Matthew Lillard says he’s thrilled to be back for Scream 7 and calls the film "fantastic," assuring fans it won’t derail the franchise.

Article Summary Matthew Lillard confirms his return for Scream 7 and promises the film won't disappoint longtime fans.

Lillard recalls getting the call from Kevin Williamson and shares excitement about revisiting the franchise.

Stu Macher's possible return is teased, with speculation focused on human motives over supernatural twists.

Scream 7 is set for a 2026 release and aims to lean into suspense, classic style, and meta commentary.

Scream 7 just got a slight jolt of buzz thanks to Matthew Lillard's onstage tease at Silver Scream Con. And yes, he says the movie won't "ruin the franchise" for those of you with any concerns about the next installment. Lillard also used the opportunity to recount a midday call from creator-turned-director Kevin Williamson asking if he'd be interested in returning, a moment he says he's been waiting for.

As Lillard put it, "I got a call from Kevin Williamson in the middle of the day. I'm like, 'I have to take this phone call that's coming in.' And I took the phone call, and we kind of small-talked. He's like, 'Are you interested in coming back?' And I literally thought to myself, 'I've been waiting for this call for, like, 20 years. I was so excited. I know exactly where I was. I know exactly that time of day. I know what I was wearing. I was like, 'Oh, my God!' And I was on a walk. It's so weird, it's like these moments that's burned into your memory." He then adds, "I'm thrilled to be back. The movie's fantastic, and I'm really excited for people to see it. It's not gonna ruin the franchise, that's the good news. I don't think!"

How Stu Might Fit into the Scream 7 Story

Fans have speculated for years about how (or whether) Stu Macher could plausibly reenter the canon for quite some time. And for what it's worth, we don't think a literal resurrection (or death fake-out) of Stu tracks with the series' internal logic because the climax of the 1996 film left that story pretty definitively closed. More likely, the franchise continues what it does best by keeping the horror grounded in human motives, media-age paranoia, and meta commentary rather than supernatural retcons. That direction also supports what both Williamson and Neve Campbell have said about reverting to Wes Craven's style of suspense as opposed to heavy gore.

That being said, cameos and callbacks from multiple past Ghostfaces are widely reported around this chapter (with Lillard and Scott Foley confirmed so far). And if several masks do resurface, we could see this next story framed through a contemporary lens by integrating AI-era myth-making, deepfakes, voice cloning, and weaponized nostalgia rather than literal back-from-the-dead twists.

But I suppose that we'll just have to wait and see for ourselves when Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!