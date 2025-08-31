Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: horror, Paramount Pictures, scream, scream 7

Scream 7 is Going to Lean into Suspense Over Gore

Kevin Williamson reveals that Scream 7 will refocus on suspense and Sidney’s ongoing story in the next installment.

Few characters in horror carry the same iconic status as Sidney Prescott. Since 1996, Neve Campbell's performance has proven to be the heart of the Scream franchise, turning Sidney into more than just a "final girl." And with Scream 7 on the horizon, her return feels like a natural step, one that many fans have been hoping to see after her Scream VI departure.

The last two films expanded the series with new survivors (a few legacy roles), new cities, and a modern twist on Ghostface. But for longtime viewers, Sidney's first-time absence was still noticeable because her story has always given the films a sense of continuity and emotional grounding. Bringing her back gives this new chapter a chance to reconnect with the series' origins while still pushing it forward.

Kevin Williamson Says Scream 7 Offers a Chance to "Reset"

More recently, Kevin Williamson, who created the original Scream, recently shed some light on what this direction might look like. In the release of the new in-depth Scream-centric book, Your Favorite Scary Movie, he revealed a conversation with Campbell about returning to the core of what made the first film so memorable. "Neve wants to go back to the first one and find the suspense and really concentrate on scary and not bloody. She was smart. She goes, 'This is the time to do it because we're moving away from New York. We're going back to Sidney's life. This is the time to reset a little bit. And I'm like, 'Yup, let's do it.'"

That idea of "resetting" feels like a natural choice. The original Scream wasn't just about shocking kills; even though it had them, it was about building tension and letting character dynamics drive the fear. By shifting focus back to Sidney's perspective, Scream 7 has the potential to tap into the suspense and atmosphere that defined the first film, without losing the energy that's kept the franchise alive for nearly 30 years.

Fortunately, as anticipation builds, Scream 7 looks like a chance to bring things full circle. Ghostface will no doubt still deliver the shocks, but the focus on Sidney suggests that this entry will pay closer attention to what made the series resonate in the first place.

Scream 7 arrives in theatres on February 27.

