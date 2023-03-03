Scream VI Marketing Brings Ghostface Sightings to Several US Cities With Scream VI gearing up for its theatrical release, Ghostface sightings are now taking the masked killer to several US cities.

As if Ghostface and Scream VI aren't already at the forefront of our minds, a new brilliant marketing campaign courtesy of Paramount Pictures aims to showcase the classic masked killer both on and off the screen. Because who doesn't enjoy a good scare?

In preparation for the release of Scream VI, where Ghostface has officially moved on from California to New York, several public Ghostface "sightings" have been reported in several US cities ahead of its launch, with security camera footage often depicting the robed franchise villain lingering in plain sight.

Ghostface Appears Lurking in Sonoma, Where the Scream Franchise Started

So far, a few of these Ghostface appearances have even resulted in multiple 911 calls, with the first report taking place in Sonoma, California, where the first installment was filmed in 1996 – Sonoma law enforcement has since confirmed the marketing technique on the Sonoma Police Department Facebook, writing, "This individual has been contacted and was hired by a company through Paramount to promote the new SCREAM movie. Thank you for everyone's concern; it's been addressed."

For those of you who were hoping to check it out for yourself, there's no need to fret because there's also video footage obtained by the Visit Sonoma webcam first shared by KRON4 News to prove the Ghostface claims. With the film being just under a week away from terrifying audiences once more, who knows where the always-menacing Ghostface is planning to show up next? But one thing we do know is that Twitter will be all over it!

Scream VI hits theaters starting on March 10 in a standard format, 3D, and 4DX Imax, and is helmed by Radio Silence directorial trio (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella) with an all-star cast of Courtney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Dermot Mulroney, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Henry Czerny, and Samara Weaving.