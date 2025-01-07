Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: heart eyes, Mason Gooding, Screen Gems

Heart Eyes Full Trailer Has A Lot To Live Up To This Valentine's Day

We have a new trailer for Valentine's Day slasher Heart Eyes this morning, and hopes are high that this is a great holiday horror film.

Article Summary Heart Eyes blends horror with Valentine's Day in an exciting 2025 slasher film.

Trailer reveals bold kills and a killer targeting couples, promising holiday terror.

Star-studded cast includes Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt in this promising thriller.

Heart Eyes releases February 7, adding to the tradition of holiday-themed slashers.

Heart Eyes aims to mix horror into Valentine's Day in 2025. The new, full Red Band trailer for the love-themed slasher debuted this morning. The film stars Mason Gooding (Scream 2022), Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), Gigi Zumbado (The Real Bros of Simi Valley), Michaela Watkins (Dinner with the Parents), Devon Sawa (Final Destination, "Chucky") and Jordana Brewster (The Fast Franchise). It is directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me) from a script by Phillip Murphy (The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard), Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), and Michael Kennedy (Freaky). This trailer goes a long way to selling this as the next great slasher if you ask me, and if this is any hit, that mask will be a colossal hit come Halloween 2025.

Heart Eyes Continues The Holiday Slasher Tradition

"For the past several years, the "Heart Eyes Killer" has wreaked havoc on Valentine's Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. No couple is safe this Valentine's Day,"…Christopher Landon and Divide/Conquer's Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks (M3gan, Totally Killer) are producing. Spyglass Media Group's Gary Barber and Chris Stone will serve as Executive Producers with Mel Turner, Philip Murphy, and Michael Kennedy.

I am all for this, as a massive fan of holiday-themed slashers. Thanksgiving was fantastic, and a sequel to that is coming. Hopefully, this means we will get more in the future. Slasher history is full of them: April Fool's Day, Valentine, Black Christmas, It's A Wonderful Knife, My Bloody Valentine, and Halloween. The list goes on and on. Every generation needs their set of holiday horror, and Heart Eyes could be the modern Valentine's Day slasher we have been waiting for. As far as the trailer goes, it looks brutal. That kill in the van at the end is…yikes. I also like that it seemed like the killer was explicitly targeting couples, which is a cool wrinkle.

Heart Eyes opens in theaters on February 7th.

