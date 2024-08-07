Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Addison Rae, eli roth, thanksgiving, Thanksgiving 2

Thanksgiving Sequel: Eli Roth Teases Addison Rae's Return

Eli Roth is teasing Thanksgiving 2, saying that he would love for star Addison Rae to make her return for the sequel.

Thanksgiving was one of the best slasher films of the last decade and was worth the 16-year wait. Hopefully, we do not have to wait as long for the sequel, which Eli Roth started teasing quickly after the film's release. The director and his writing partner for the first film, Jeff Rendall, are about to turn in the script for the sequel, according to a new report from Variety. When asked about the return of star Addison Rae at the premiere of Borderlands, Roth said this: "I love Addison Rae; we kept her alive for a reason. It doesn't feel like a 'Thanksgiving' movie without Addison Rae."

Thanksgiving 2 Will take Place At…Thanksgiving

Nobody who survived the first film, including Rae, has signed on officially for the sequel, though I would imagine Rae, Gabriel Davenport, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and Nell Verlaque will all be back. The first Thanksgiving grossed $46 million at the box office, more than tripling its budget. It will also clean up on 4K Blu-ray and did well on streaming, with a sequel all but guaranteed from the film's ending. Development on said sequel began right away, as Roth announced he was beginning work on the script a week after the film opened in theaters.

I love that we will get a second film, as the first had many laughs and some seriously gory and inventive kills. John Carver is an excellent slasher with a creepy look and a great hook as a motive. There are no spoilers here; go watch it if you have not already.

Thanksgiving 2 is tentatively set to release sometime in 2025, probably around November, if I had to guess.

