Searchlight Has Released A Teaser Poster For A Complete Unknown

Searchlight has released a new teaser poster for James Mangold's A Complete Unknown. It will be released in theaters on December 25th.

A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, hits theaters on December 25th.

Searchlight Pictures aims for awards season with this release date.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in this highly anticipated film.

The summer is almost over, so the fall season is right around the corner. When it comes to movies, the fall season means that it's time for all of the Oscar bait and awards season movies to start dropping. While the idea of the release calendar seems to be fading more and more each year, studios still pile nearly all of their awards season movies in the latter fourth of the year. Sometimes, that's because they pick the films up from festivals in the first half of the year, like Sundance or Cannes, but there is still the notion that if you release your awards movie too soon, everyone will forget about it by the time they need to vote in November/December. There have been exceptions, but that still seems to be how the schedule is set up. Searchlight has been either distributing or making some absolute bangers in the last couple of years, and they are always a studio to contend with when the awards season rolls around. Another thing that is usually a pretty sure thing with awards season is biopics. So Searchlight releasing A Complete Unknown, a biopic on the life of Bob Dylan, on December 25th is pretty much what you expect. Today, Searchlight released a new poster for the film.

A Complete Unknown: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. It is directed by James Mangold and produced by Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Timothée Chalamet, and James Mangold. A Complete Unknown will be released in theaters on December 25th.

