Selena Gomez to Star in Fashion World Thriller, Dollhouse

Selena Gomez is typically busy making music and her successful beauty brand, but the singer, actor, and business mogul is not only producing another film — but stepping back in front of the camera for the upcoming horror-thriller, Dollhouse.

The upcoming film is a STXfilms production, which is also joined by Gomez's own in-house production company July Moon Productions alongside Shawn Levy and the company 21 Laps. The plot hasn't been revealed as of yet, but the film is said to take place in New York City's high fashion world, with thematic similarities to the successful psychological thriller Black Swan (by Darren Aronofsky and starring Natalie Portman.)

Gomez currently has a series featured on HBO Max titled Selena+Chef, which she both stars in and executive produces, also recently producing The Broken Hearts Gallery as well as the hit series 13 Reasons Why for Netflix. This marks yet another feature to her growing list of projects the star produces, and soon the film Only Murders in the Building will be another opportunity for her to star in and produce.

In a statement confirming the collaboration, STXfilms said in a statement, "Selena's involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer," STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson. He went on to add, "Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan's expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate Dollhouse, and we couldn't be more thrilled by the way this is being developed." Gomez has also been in the center of rumors surrounding a role in the upcoming film Scream 5, with many fans online pointing out potential details suggesting her role in the film — something that is still pure speculation.

Regardless of if the multi-talented star is actually linked Scream 5, it's exciting to see her branch out into the thriller/horror territory to keep fans wondering what she'll take on next. Are you intrigued by the fashion-based thriller, Dollhouse?