September 5 Clip Asks The Important Question Of "Whose Story Is That"

Paramount has released a new clip from September 5 as the journalists covering the attack grapple with the idea of a hostage dying during their live coverage.

The early reactions surrounding September 5 are sounding extremely positive, and it might be one of those sleeper awards movies that comes out of nowhere. When it comes to covering stories as a journalist, sometimes you need to ask yourself who exactly you're doing this for and what kind of impact you're having by covering said story. The journalists covering the events in 1972 were the first to ever really grapple with the concept of covering something like a hostage situation in real-time and broadcasting it to the world. Do we keep the cameras pointed at the terrorists at all times to keep the public informed, even if that means a parent might see their child getting killed? Do we keep the cameras rolling even if the bad guys are watching the same live coverage and maybe getting some benefit? No one on television had ever really asked those types of questions before, and in the age of streaming and getting our news right away, seeing people grapple with that concept in this film for the first time and whether or not covering a story is the right thing to do if it helps the wrong people is going to make this an important film to watch. We see the journalists start grappling with that concept in a new clip by Paramount Pictures.

September 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

September 5 unveils the decisive moment that forever changed media coverage and continues to impact live news today. Set during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the film follows the ABC Sports broadcasting team, who quickly shifted from sports reporting to live coverage of the Israeli athletes taken hostage. Through this lens, September 5 provides an important perspective on the live broadcast seen globally by millions of people at the time.

At the heart of the story is Geoff (John Magaro), a young and ambitious producer striving to prove himself to his boss, the legendary TV executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard). Together with German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) and his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin), the story focuses on the intricate details of the high-tech broadcast capabilities of the time, juxtaposed against the many lives at stake and the moral decisions that needed to be made against an impossible ticking clock.

September 5, directed by Tim Fehlbaum, stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soualem, Georgina Rich, Corey Johnson, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun, Benjamin Walker, and Ferdinand Dörfler. It will be in select theatres on December 13, 2024, and nationwide on January 17, 2025.

