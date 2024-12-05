Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: September 5

September 5: "Live On Air" Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for September 5, which will be in select theatres on December 13, 2024, and nationwide on January 17, 2025.

Quite a few movies in the last couple of years have explored what it's like to be a journalist, either covering major events or trying to break a massive story. Some of them have been better than others, and the early reactions to September 5 seem to be putting it on the "better" side of that scale. With so many massive events being televised and put on social media, you have to wonder how people are reacting behind the scenes as these events are unfolding. Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the film that gets into the weeds a bit more about what these people were trying to accomplish, what decisions they had to make, and how to tell a story in a way that gets all of the facts out there without making things easier for the terrorists.

September 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

September 5 unveils the decisive moment that forever changed media coverage and continues to impact live news today. Set during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the film follows the ABC Sports broadcasting team, who quickly shifted from sports reporting to live coverage of the Israeli athletes taken hostage. Through this lens, September 5 provides an important perspective on the live broadcast seen globally by millions of people at the time.

At the heart of the story is Geoff (John Magaro), a young and ambitious producer striving to prove himself to his boss, the legendary TV executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard). Together with German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) and his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin), the story focuses on the intricate details of the high-tech broadcast capabilities of the time, juxtaposed against the many lives at stake and the moral decisions that needed to be made against an impossible ticking clock.

September 5, directed by Tim Fehlbaum, stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soualem, Georgina Rich, Corey Johnson, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun, Benjamin Walker, and Ferdinand Dörfler. It will be in select theatres on December 13, 2024, and nationwide on January 17, 2025.

