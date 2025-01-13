Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: September 5

September 5: New BTS Featurette Shows Off The Impressive Set

Paramount Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for one of the best films of 2024, September 5. It highlights the incredibly impressive production design.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures unveils a new behind-the-scenes featurette for September 5, showcasing its stunning production design.

The film's release date shift may have affected its awards season momentum, sparking hopes for wider recognition.

September 5 expertly blends film footage with real events from the 1972 Munich Olympics, offering vivid historical insight.

Despite acclaim, September 5 risks being overlooked by end-of-year awards even as it expands to more theaters.

September 5 is still one of the best films of 2024, and it is really neat that Paramount Pictures is releasing some behind-the-scenes featurettes that get into all the nitty-gritty details about how this film was made. It's impressive on nearly every level, from the extremely detailed production design to the lighting choices and the way the film's footage is seamlessly blended with footage from the actual event. The new featurette gets into some of it, but honestly, I could probably watch another twenty of these about all of the ways this film was made. Between the ensemble cast and everything behind the camera, it's incredibly sad that this film feels like the one all of the year-end awards are forgetting about. Paramount shifted the release date a bit, maybe because of the election, and it feels like that might have cut this film's chances off at the knees for it to gain much momentum. It's a shame and we can hope people seek it out when it expands this week.

September 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

September 5 unveils the decisive moment that forever changed media coverage and continues to impact live news today. Set during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the film follows the ABC Sports broadcasting team, who quickly shifted from sports reporting to live coverage of the Israeli athletes taken hostage. Through this lens, September 5 provides an important perspective on the live broadcast seen globally by millions of people at the time.

At the heart of the story is Geoff (John Magaro), a young and ambitious producer striving to prove himself to his boss, the legendary TV executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard). Together with German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) and his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin), the story focuses on the intricate details of the high-tech broadcast capabilities of the time, juxtaposed against the many lives at stake and the moral decisions that needed to be made against an impossible ticking clock.

September 5, directed by Tim Fehlbaum, stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soualem, Georgina Rich, Corey Johnson, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun, Benjamin Walker, and Ferdinand Dörfler. It will be in select theatres on December 13, 2024, and nationwide on January 17, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!