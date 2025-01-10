Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: September 5

September 5: BTS Featurette Spotlights The Impressive Ensemble Cast

Paramount Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette, which spotlights the extremely impressive cast of September 5.

September 5 film follows ABC Sports during Munich Olympics hostage crisis in 1972.

The film explores high-stakes moral decisions amid groundbreaking live broadcast.

September 5 hitt select theaters December 13, 2024, with nationwide release January 17, 2025.

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to expand the release of one of its best movies from 2024 in just a week. So far, it seems like September 5 isn't getting the recognition it deserves from all the awards press, so hopefully, it will get some recognition at the box office. This movie works as well as it does because of the ensemble. That could be why it isn't getting any recognition; everyone in this movie is so good and is held together by so many performances that you can't pick out just one that stands out above the rest. This is one of the main reasons the Utah Film Critics Association has a Best Ensemble category because this does happen. Paramount also seems to realize that the cast as a whole is the best thing about September 5 and has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette speaking to several of the bigger players. However, there really is a bad or unimportant member here.

September 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

September 5 unveils the decisive moment that forever changed media coverage and continues to impact live news today. Set during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the film follows the ABC Sports broadcasting team, who quickly shifted from sports reporting to live coverage of the Israeli athletes taken hostage. Through this lens, September 5 provides an important perspective on the live broadcast seen globally by millions of people at the time.

At the heart of the story is Geoff (John Magaro), a young and ambitious producer striving to prove himself to his boss, the legendary TV executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard). Together with German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) and his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin), the story focuses on the intricate details of the high-tech broadcast capabilities of the time, juxtaposed against the many lives at stake and the moral decisions that needed to be made against an impossible ticking clock.

September 5, directed by Tim Fehlbaum, stars Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soualem, Georgina Rich, Corey Johnson, Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Adeosun, Benjamin Walker, and Ferdinand Dörfler. It will be in select theatres on December 13, 2024, and nationwide on January 17, 2025.

