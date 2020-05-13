Seth Rogen's American Pickle Will Debut On HBO Max August 6th

Seth Rogen's new film An American Pickle will release onto HBO Max on August 6th. The film will no longer hit theaters, or be distributed by Sony Pictures, who have sold the film's world rights to WarnerMedia. Instead, they will put the movie on its streaming service HBO Max, which launches May 27th. An American Pickle is the latest film to be taken out of theaters and moved to a streaming service or digital distribution. Seth Rogen co-executive produced the film with Point Grey execs Alex McAtee and Ted Gidlow and is directed by Brandon Trost. No word yet on when the film will be released onto the service. Deadline first reported the news.

Seth Rogen Play Dual Roles

"American Pickle follows an immigrant worker at a pickle factory (played by Rogen) who is accidentally preserved for 100 years and wakes up in modern-day Brooklyn. He learns his only surviving relative is his great-grandson (also portrayed by Rogen), a computer coder who he can't connect with." The film is written by Simon Rich and is based on the 2013 series of articles from The New Yorker titled Sell Out, also by Rich. Seth Rogen should thrive in this role, and the "fish out of water" concept is always a good one for laughs. Interesting that Sony let this one go, they have partnered with Rogen to great success in the past, and this wasn't due in theaters until later this year.

This is, however, a big get for HBO Max. The streaming service is looking to make a huge splash right out of the gate, and with a completed Seth Rogen comedy now in the fold, they can probably position this to be their big release at the end of summer, and it will be a huge deal. Seth Rogen moves the needle in a big way, and now HBO Max may have an inside track to making him their Adam Sandler like at Netflix.