Seth Rogen Joining Aziz Ansari, Bill Murray In Film Being Mortal

Seth Rogen has been cast in a new comedy titled Being Mortal, alongside Aziz Ansari and Bill Murray. Ansari will direct the film, his first feature. He also wrote the script and will produce it. The film is based on Atul Gawande's non-fiction book, "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End," and will go in front of cameras in April for theatrical release in 2023. The news was reported on by Variety.

Seth Rogen & Bill Murray? Awesome. Ansari…Not So Much

"Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End is a 2014 non-fiction book by American surgeon Atul Gawande. The book addresses end-of-life care, hospice care, and also contains Gawande's reflections and personal stories. He suggests that medical care should focus on well-being rather than survival." I am here for this cause it sounds like the film will focus on Seth Rogen having to take care of Bill Murray, and that is a recipe for comedy gold. The part I am not here for is Ansari. Up until a little bit ago, not much was going on with the actor, who in 2018 had some serious sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. He went away for a while, but for me, at least, it colors everything he does now. I was a huge fan of his too, but that type of behavior doesn't mean "I'll go away for a couple of years," and then you just get to come back. \

This is a shame because this could also be great in his hands. Master of None was great, his stand-up specials were legendary, and he was on Parks & Rec, for crying out loud. However, it is still hard to support him, so my excitement for this Seth Rogen/Bill Murray pairing is disappointing and a kick in the ass.