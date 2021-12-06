Shang-Chi Sequel Greenlit, Director Destin Daniel Cretton Returning

It seems that Marvel Studios is very happy with what director Destin Daniel Cretton did with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earlier this year. The movie pulled in a pretty good box office considering the circumstances and was critically well-received as well. Now it looks like Disney and Marvel are giving Cretton the chance to make some really interesting projects. According to Deadline, Cretton has just signed a multi-year overall deal with not only Marvel Studios but with Hulu's Onyx Collective as well. The deal has made two Marvel deals official for Cretton; not only is the sequel to Shang-Ch- now in the works, but Cretton is already hard at work on a current unannounced Marvel series for Disney+ as well.

"Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material. As we continue to expand our roster, Destin's unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience," said Tara Duncan, President, Freeform & Onyx Collective. "Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we're thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can't wait to get started," said Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer. "Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn't be more excited about Tara's vision for Onyx Collective. I can't wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community," said Cretton.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

