Shaun of the Dead Director Edgar Wright Content Not Doing Sequel

There's no denying that Shaun of the Dead helped put its stars in Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as well as its director Edgar Wright on the map to success in Hollywood. As the first of three films of his famed Cornetto trilogy with sequels in genre films Hot Fuzz in 2007 and The World's End in 2013, Shaun was Wright's take on the zombie apocalypse. Pegg played the title character going about his mundane life as he and his best friend Ed (Frost) start to notice their dire surroundings and how they'll have to deal with them. While promoting his latest film, Last Night in Soho, the director spoke with SFX Magazine about why he hasn't pursued a sequel to his 2004 hit.

"I haven't gone back to horror-comedy because with 'Shaun Of The Dead' I felt like I had said much of what I wanted to say with that movie," Wright said. "It's difficult to return to that, even as a producer. Sometimes I get sent films – people want to make the next Shaun and want me to come aboard as a producer. But I find it difficult to cover the same territory again." As popular as the Cornetto trilogy was, the director detailed the dedication it took to make them. "The thing is that films take so long to make," he continued. "I think that's the thing that fans don't quite understand sometimes. They'll say, 'Why don't you knock out a Shaun sequel?' It's like, these films take three years to make, you've got to really, really love it to do it. So because films take longer to make, trying to challenge yourself with a different subject matter or something you haven't done before, it's always the real motivator."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Last Night in Soho – Official Teaser Trailer [HD] – In Theaters October (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tB9WUIv9KH8)

Focus Features' Last Night in Soho, which stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, comes to theaters on October 29.