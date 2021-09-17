Focus Features Releases a New Last Night in Soho Poster

There are a bunch of good-looking movies coming out later this year, and Last Night in Soho is absolutely at the top of the list. We don't know a massive amount about the movie because director Edgar Wright has been playing his cards pretty close to the chest, but the movie did premiere earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, and so far, things are looking pretty positive. It's due to come out later this month, so we should get a more broad critical consensus soon as more people get the chance to see it. For now, Focus Features has released a pretty new poster, and we also have a bunch of images and behind-the-scenes images to look at.

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.