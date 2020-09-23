Shazam! Director Addresses John Glover Aging Continuity Issue in Film

Shazam! became one of the biggest hits for DC and Warner Bros in 2019. One of the major developing stories in the film is Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong), who becomes Shazam's (Zachary Levi) rival after his rejection from the Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) for his powers. After his rejection as a boy, Thaddeus seeks revenge, researching how to get back to the wizard to claim forbidden powers of the Seven Deadly Sins he's guarding. John Glover plays Thaddeus' stern and abrasive father, who appears in both 1974 and 2019 versions with little physical changes. A fan asked director David F. Sandberg if Glover was the original plan to play both versions. The directed admitted he wasn't.

The Amazing Ageless Wonder of Thaddeus Sivana's Father in Shazam!

"No, we originally cast different actors for young and old, but test audiences didn't get that they were the same person," Sandberg tweeted. "It can actually be a problem even if you have the same actor with a different hairstyle or something. Make sure your characters have really distinct features." The elder Sivana didn't last long as he became one of his son's first victims of his enhanced form after being thrown from the high-rise building. The confusion over the lack of changes could easily be addressed with makeup and de-aging CG. Glover has extensive history playing DC characters with his most distinctive as Lionel, the father of Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum) in Smallville. He also became the first victim of Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) as Dr. Jason Woodrue after attempting to kill her alter ego Pamela Isley in Batman & Robin (1997). Fans of Batman: The Animated Series and related DC animated shows may recognize his voice as the one of Edward Nigma/The Riddler in the 90s. He's also dabbled in other superhero universes like Marvel in Agent Carter and NBC's Heroes.

