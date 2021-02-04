Shudder Social Media Thriller Shook Red Band Trailer Is Here

Shudder social media film Shook debuted its trailer today ahead of its release next week on February 11th. A social media star is terrorized online by trolls and is forced to solve tests to prevent those closest to her from dying. The film stars Daisye Tutor, Emily Goss, Nicola Posener, Octavius J. Johnson, Stephanie Simbari, and Grant Rosenmeyer and is directed by Jennifer Harrington. The red band trailer for Shook can be viewed down below. NSFW, obviously. So don't watch it where people will judge. The poster can also be found below.

Shook Synopsis & Poster

"When Mia, a social media star, becomes the target of an online terror campaign, she has to solve a series of tests to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered. But is it real? Or is it just a game at her expense?​ Starring Daisye Tutor (​Guest House)​ , Emily Goss (Snapshots​), Nicola Posener (The Bold and the Beautiful)​ , Octavius J. Johnson (Sleepless), Stephanie Simbari (Here and Now)​ , and Grant Rosenmeyer (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)​. Directed by Jennifer Harrington (Housekeeping​)."

There has been a slew of these new types of found footage films these last couple of years, but this one looks like it actually may be pretty good. It for sure is going to have something to say about influencer culture and internet bullying, so hopefully, they do not blow it with the messaging. Shudder originals have been super quality these last few months, and there is no reason to think that this one is going to be any different. Shook will debut on the horror streaming service next week on February 11th. If you are not subscribed to Shudder already, you can do so right here.