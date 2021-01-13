Shudder Acquires Mary Shelley Drama Film A Nightmare Wakes

Shudder has announced that they have acquired a film based around the writing of Mary Shelley's masterpiece Frankenstein. A Nightmare Wakes will come to the horror streamer on February 4th. Starring Alix Wilton Regan, Giullian Yao Gioiello, Philippe Bowgen, Lee Garrett, Claire Glassford, and Shannon Spangler, it is the directorial debut from up and comer Nora Unkel. Shudder is looking to continue its awesome momentum they had through 2020, with many strong originals and series debuting and making a pretty big splash, fully taking advantage of the theater shutdowns across the globe. The trailer for A Nightmare Wakes, along with the full synopsis and some stills from the film, can be found below.

A Nightmare Wakes Is A Little Different For Shudder

"While composing her famous novel Frankenstein, Mary Shelley descends into an opium-fueled fever dream while carrying on a torrid love affair with Percy Shelley. As she writes, the characters of her novel come to life and begin to plague her relationship with Percy. Before long, she must choose between true love and her literary masterpiece. An unsettlingly intimate portrayal of a brilliant artist at her most troubled, A NIGHTMARE WAKES traces the tortured birth of a timeless masterwork and the rightful ascension of its creator to stand alongside her creation."

This looks pretty great and a bit of a different type of release for Shudder. Leaning more heavily into the drama aspect with some thrills and gore thrown in, it will be interesting how this one goes over with their audience. Let's find out together when A Nightmare Wakes hits the streaming service on February 4th.