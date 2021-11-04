The Advent Calendar Trailer Promises Holiday Horror On Shudder Soon

The Advent Calendar is a new French holiday horror thriller coming to Shudder in December. You guessed it from the title, this one is about a girl named Eva, who is a former dancer now in a wheelchair, who accepts an advent calendar from friend Sophie for Christmas. However, as the days go by and the windows are opened, the surprises held inside have real repercussions in her world. It looks really good, and you can see for yourself by watching the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Advent Calendar – Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJlXvBoduRQ)

The Advent Calendar Synopsis

"Combining Faustian themes and allusions with European folklore and tense, chilling terror, the Shudder Original film provides some highly original holiday season horror. Eva (Eugénie Derouand, Paris Police 1900), an ex-dancer, is now using a wheelchair, unable to walk. When her friend Sophie (Honorine Magnier, Tomorrow is Ours) gives her an old wooden antique advent calendar before Christmas, she realizes each window contains a surprise that triggers repercussions in real life. Some of them are good, but most of them are bad, really bad. Now Eva will have to choose between getting rid of the calendar or walking again – even if it causes death and destruction to everyone she holds dear around her." The Advent Calendar world premiered earlier this year at London's Frightfest and was produced by Alain Benguigui, Virginie Ogouz, Jean-Yves Roubin, and Cassandre Warnauts.

I am all in on this one. I love that this "prop horror" if you will is seemingly going to take a 180 and become something else entirely. Shudder is going to have a hit on their hands with The Advent Calendar when it releases on the streaming service on December 9th. Hopefully there will be more holiday horror as well.