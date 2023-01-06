Sick Trailer Plays On Quarantine Fears, On Peacock January 13th

Sick is a new Blumhouse thriller from John Hyams, from a script by Scream creator Kevin Williamson. It stars Gideon Adlon (Blockers, The Craft: Legacy), Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That), Marc Menchaca (The Outsider, Ozark), and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, Poltergeist, Hacks). When two best friends decide to quarantine at a remote cabin during the pandemic, they quickly realize they are not alone. You can see the trailer for the film, as well as some brand-new images, down below.

Sick Synopsis

"As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think. Directed by John Hyams (Alone), written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb, SICK stars Gideon Adlon (Blockers, The Craft: Legacy), Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That), Marc Menchaca (The Outsider, Ozark) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, Poltergeist, Hacks)." Below are a bunch of images from the film as well.

Who wouldn't be in on watching this one? Anytime Kevin Williamson is involved, in means that the quality is going to be high. I do wonder how weird it will be to have the pandemic play such a big part; I am still not used to seeing people wearing masks in movies and TV shows yet. Sick is just the latest in a concerted effort to capture some horror lightning in a bottle from Peacock, as they really have become one of the better streamers for the genre, both for original programming and having great titles available every month. Having a deal with Blumhouse helps, of course.

Sick will debut on Peacock on January 13th.