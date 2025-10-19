Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Marvel Studios, mcu

Simu Liu on Filming Scenes with Marvel Legends in Avengers: Doomsday

Simu Liu teases his experience getting to work alongside iconic X-Men alum for the upcoming MCU event, Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary Simu Liu shares his excitement about filming Avengers: Doomsday with legendary X-Men actors

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen return in the MCU for the next major Avengers event film

Avengers: Doomsday promises a multiversal storyline tying together past Marvel sagas

Filming wrapped in September 2025; Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026

As expected, this year's massive New York Comic-Con kicked off with a flurry of updates across pop culture, which happened to include some fresh MCU buzz. And not just for trailers (like the accidental Daredevil season two trailer drop) or casting confirmations, but some promising words about the next major Avengers event. More specifically, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu took time to address his experience filming the next Avengers film, and it sounds like it's as thrilling for the cast as it is for fans.

Simu Liu on Filming with X-Men Icons for Avengers: Doomsday

Liu tells attendees (first reported via Screen Rant), "I mean, what an incredible call to get. I experienced kind of many waves of excitement. I think first getting that call and then learning who else was gonna be there, some of whom I had had the pleasure of meeting and some I had not yet met," he said. "I think this is public now, but like Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Patrick Stewart, just people who I grew up watching and idolizing. And then having gotten maybe, maybe having gotten the opportunity to do scenes with them at some point. That may or may not have been even better. [That] would be something that I maybe would say if I was in the movie."

Marvel's next epic team-up film is titled Avengers: Doomsday, with the titular villain facing off against heroes from both past and present Marvel stories. Like any Avengers film, the cast is heavily stacked. Alongside Liu's Shang-Chi, we also know that Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are among returning X-Men veterans, alongside the return of Robert Downey Jr., now taking on Doctor Doom. Other returning MCU names include Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Wyatt Russell.

Principal photography ran from April through September 2025, so filming has officially wrapped, and the project is now reportedly moving into post-production. As for what to expect, Avengers: Doomsday is set against a multiversal endgame that brings worlds into collision and ties off long-running threads from across the saga. That likely means we're also going to get a slew of secret cameos and buzz-worthy character appearances before it all shifts its focus back to one world set within the MCU (as previously teased by Kevin Feige himself).

Avengers: Doomsday will open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!