Sinners: "Let Me In" Clip Released, New IMAX Poster And Featurette

Warner Bros. has released the "Let Me In" clip from Sinners. We also got an IMAX poster and featurette explaining why we need to see it on the biggest screen possible.

Warner Bros. seems to be picking up the pace regarding Sinners in the last week or so. After spending most of this month absolutely flopping at the box office in more ways than one, the studio really needs some winners in April. A Minecraft Movie is probably going to be an easy sell, and if we're being honest, Sinners should be as well. However, it's been a bit weird to see Warner Bros. market the film so far, but maybe things are starting to change. We got a clip from the film with director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan introducing it. Coogler does say the clip had been edited to prevent spoilers, which is interesting considering how spoiler-y all of the marketing has seemed so far. Maybe this movie is about to pull a fast one on us. We also got a new IMAX poster and an IMAX featurette talking about why we need to see this movie on the biggest screens possible. They are once again leaning into that thing where they show the film in one aspect ratio and then "open it up" to IMAX size so we can "see what we're missing" if we don't see it in IMAX.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home." Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: Sinners. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

