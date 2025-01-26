Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: sinners

Sinners: New Promo Images Tease That A New Trailer Is Coming Soon

Warner Bros. has released some new promo images and videos for Sinners, teasing a new trailer. The film will be released on April 18, 2025.

Article Summary Warner Bros. teases new 'Sinners' trailer with fresh promo images and videos ahead of its April 18, 2025 release.

The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, stars Michael B. Jordan in a thrilling storyline featuring twin brothers and dark secrets.

Originally set for March, the release date shifted to April due to post-production needs, swapping with 'Mickey 17'.

Anticipation builds for the new trailer, possibly during the Super Bowl, promising a fun yet chilling experience.

Some really fun and interesting movies are coming out of Warner Bros. this spring, and one that has flown a bit more under the radar so far is Sinners. The concept, the cast, and the director are reasons to be excited for this one to be released. It was initially set to be released in March, but it needed a bit more time in post-production. It did a little switcharoo with Mickey 17, and now it's coming out in mid-April. We got a trailer four months ago but haven't seen or heard anything since. It sounds like that is going to change very much soon. Warner Bros. shared four promo images and two short promo videos today, teasing a new Sinners trailer. They say the "Sinners Are Coming to the Game," and while I'm about 97% sure that means a Super Bowl trailer, I don't see anything confirming that, and there is a game tonight. Either way, this movie looks like it will be a ton of fun, and we can hope that when the new trailer drops, Warner Bros. won't spoil the entire film like they did with Companion.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home."Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: "Sinners." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

