Sinners: Official Trailer Warns You Not To Dance With The Devil

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Sinners. It warns you that if "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home."

Article Summary Warner Bros. debuts the first intense trailer for Sinners, teasing a chilling new horror-thriller from Ryan Coogler.

Michael B. Jordan stars in a dual role as twin brothers facing a terrifying return to their hometown.

First trailer delivers suspense without revealing too much, setting the stage for its March 2025 release.

Excitement builds for Coogler's latest film, set to follow Warner Bros.'s anticipated Mickey 17 in January 2025.

Warner Bros. has dropped the first trailer and summary for Sinners, and it looks awesome. So far, the beginning of 2025 is already looking great for Warner's as they have Mickey 17 in January and now in March. The trailer does an excellent job of giving off the impression of what this movie is about without telling you too many details, which is what you want from a good first trailer. The summary doesn't tell us much, but this looks like a lot of fun. It's still six months away, so we have plenty of time to learn more, but for now, this is an excellent tease for what is to come, and it's enough to get this film on everyone's radar. Ryan Coogler's name should be enough to get your attention, but now you have no excuse.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home."

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: "Sinners." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025, and internationally beginning on x March 2025.

