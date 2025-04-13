Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: sinners

Sinners: Ryan Coogler Teaches Us About Aspect Ratios For 10 Minutes

The Kodak YouTube channel has a ten-minute video from Sinners director Ryan Coogler explaining, in detail, the process of shooting on film (and it rules).

There are a lot of reasons to hate the internet, but access to a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips is not one of them, even if some people forget that it exists. Now that people have access, they are more curious than ever about how the movies they are watching are bad. We are seeing more and more detailed behind-the-scenes content released in the last couple of years that wouldn't have even made it to the Bluray in the heyday of home releases. It's awesome, and there is clearly a market for it.

There is a ten-minute video over on the Kodak YouTube channel where Sinners director Ryan Coogler basically gives a college-level lecture about the process of shooting on film and explains the process. It's fantastic and it's getting some views, 90k in three days, and while YouTube comments are usually cesspools, this one is just a bunch of people saying they are walking away from this video feeling like they just got an education. It's such a beautiful example of what the internet can be in a time when it has never seemed darker.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home." Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: Sinners. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

