Siobhán Hewlett Adapting And Starring In New Neil Gaiman Film

Star of films such as Monsieur N, and TV shows like Fortysomething, The Canterbury Tales, The Virgin Queen, Sherlock, Torchwood and Parades End, Siobhán Hewlett is an Irish actor as well as being a writer, producer, poet and artist. She starred in Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' Act Of Faith, Jimmy's End and now their movie The Show, of which she is an executive producer. But Alan Moore is not the only comic book impresario she has collaborated with.

In October 2013, Neil Gaiman attended a performance of Fortunately, The Milk at the Westminster Central Hall, including a number of guests, including Chris Riddell drawing on stage while Gaiman would read. The performance included Andrew O' Neill, T.V. Smith, Tom Robinson, Mitch Benn, Tasha Hawley, Niamh Walsh, Lenny Henry, Amanda Palmer – and Siobhán Hewlett was a pirate queen.

At the premiere of The Show last month, Siobhán Hewlett mentioned that she has adapted, is producing and starring in a feature-length adaptation of Neil Gaiman's short story, The Thing About Cassandra. Featured in the collection Trigger Warning, Cassandra is the narrator, Stuart Innes' first love. At least, Stuart claims she was; he made up Cassandra so that people would stop asking when he would get a girlfriend. And is then baffled when a schoolmate reveals that Cassandra got in touch with him. Hewlett has a production company with her brother, Director/Producer Patrick Hewlett as well as her own company Oyster Films.

Siobhán Hewlett is also playing the original Wendy Darling in the upcoming movie Lost Girls – which isn't to do with Alan Moore and Melinda Gebbie's Lost Girls… quite a different thing indeed. Directed by Livia De Paolis based on her novel, it tells a multigenerational story – "Like her grandmother and her mother Jane before her, Wendy must escape Pan's hold on her and the promise he wants her to keep" – alongside Joely Richardson, Iain Glen and Vanessa Redgrave.