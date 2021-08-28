The Cast and Crew Introduce Alan Moore's The Show at Premiere (VIDEO)

Alan Moore wasn't present at the UK premiere of his movie The Show in London's Leicester Square yesterday afternoon. But the cast and crew of The Show were, including Mitch Jenkins, Khandie Khisses, Darrell D'Silva, Siobhan Hewlett, Robert Goodman, Bradley John, and Coleen Goudie. And before The Show filmed, they took to the stage, and talked about the film as well as what everyone else is up to since it was filmed two years ago. With the news that Alan Moore has written the first episode of a planned The Show TV series as part of a five-season plan.

Mitch Jenkins and Coleen Goudie have been working on a new film, Prisoners of Paradise. Siobhan Hewlett is playing Wendy in a new Lost Girls film – no relation to Alan's book though – and has adapted a Neil Gaiman short story as a film she is also appearing in. Robert Goodman is working on a new short film to follow the success of his first, The Mongoose, and is also joining the cast of the Joss Whedon TV show The Nevers. And Darrell D'Silva will appear in Guy Ritchie's long-delayed The Wrath Of Man, when it gets a wider release, as well as the upcoming The Medusa Deluxe.

I also managed to totally blag my way with the cast and crew to the Coach And Horses pub in Soho afterwards, famed for the days of Peter O'Toole and Jeffrey Bernard, courtesy of former Bleeding Cool writer Khandie Khisses. Living the life! But it also helps that I really enjoyed the film – for all sorts of reasons I wasn't expecting – and will be writing that up later for Bleeding Cool.

It's always good to catch up with all double-vaxxed friends…