Skeet Ulrich Joins Upcoming Psychological Thriller, Blood

Skeet Ulrich announced to star opposite Michelle Monaghan in the upcoming psychological thriller titled Blood.

Directed by Brad Anderson, best known for his thriller projects like Vanishing on 7th Street and Fractured, the film brings on Monaghan (the Mission Impossible franchise and True Detective) and Ulrich (Scream, The Craft, and Riverdale) together in Blood — penned by Will Honley. Blood is currently described by Deadline as, "Jess (Monaghan), a separated mother and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son Owen back into her old family farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen is bitten by the family dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. When Jess discovers a disturbing cure, she is tested on the extent she'll go to keep her child alive."

Ulrich's role is currently unknown from the premise alone; however, the actor clearly will have some significance with this role opposite Monogan. Hercules Film Fund is said to be fully financing the upcoming project, with Rhea films set to producing the film. Additional producers include Paris Kassidokostas Latsis and Terry Dougas, with Jean-Luc De Fanti, Steve Sims, and Ryan Bartecki serving as executive producers.

Ulrich has most recently been seen on Riverdale as a fan-favorite character and recurring character in season one before officially joining season two as a main cast member. Ulrich made quite a reputation for himself in the '90s with roles like Billy Loomis Scream and Chris Hooker in The Craft becoming cult classics, a well as his leading role in another cult-classic series, Jericho. Monaghan was introduced in the early '00s, with smaller roles like Mr. and Mrs. Smith before taking on main roles in True Detective and the Netflix original, Messiah — who will also star in the upcoming Blumhouse continuation/spiritual sequel to The Craft.

What are your thoughts on Ulrich and Monogan teaming up for the psychological thriller Blood?