Skylines Brings Back the SF Franchise That Could

In this episode, Jason chats with Liam O'Donnell, director of Skylines (out December 18, 2020). Skylines is the third installment of the Skyline franchise and stars Lindsey Morgan ("The 100," Inside Game), Jonathan Howard (Thor: The Dark World, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Rhona Mitra (Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, Doomsday), Alexander Siddig ("Gotham," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") and James Cosmo (Braveheart, "Game of Thrones"). The film was directed and written by Liam O'Donnell (Portals, Beyond Skyline).

Say the producers:

When a virus threatens to turn earth-dwelling friendly alien hybrids against humans, Captain Rose Corley (Lindsey Morgan) must lead a team of elite soldiers on a mission to the alien's world in order to save what's left of humanity.

In the chat, O'Donnell tells the story of a "little franchise that could," starting with the remarkable breakaway success of the first Skyline, which O'Donnell produced and co-wrote. That film was

shot almost entirely around a ritzy Los Angeles condominium building that the filmmakers had access to. Against all odds, the film received international distribution. Whereas that film owed a lot to the found-footage movement of the era ("We wanted an alien-invasion Paranormal Activity," says O'Donnell), the third film in the trilogy is still an independent but a much more traditional look and plot. O'Donnell's excitement is infectious.

Vertical Entertainment will release the Sci-Fi / Action film Skylines in Select Theaters, On Digital, and VOD on December 18, 2020.

