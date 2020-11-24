Mondo Will Release Solo: A Star Wars Story Score On Vinyl Next Week

Mondo is heading to a galaxy far, far, away for their vinyl soundtrack release next week. For the first time, the score for Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released on vinyl, covering two 180 gram "hyper-space" color discs. The score, by John Powell with a special appearance by John Williams, features artwork by artist César Moreno that features Han, Chewy, Lando, Kira, and Beckett in the cockpit of the Falcon. You can see the cover for the Solo release and get some finer details down below.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Mondo Vinyl Release Details

"Mondo, in collaboration with Walt Disney Records, is proud to present the premiere vinyl release of John Powell's brilliant score to the 2018 film SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY. Available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on Wednesday, December 2, this limited edition two-disc vinyl release features amazing new artwork by César Moreno and is pressed on 2x 180 Gram "Hyper Space" color vinyl.

The origin story of science-fiction's greatest rogue is a Star Wars story through and through: a rollicking adventure, full of humor and suspense – and in the grand tradition of franchise, features an epic sweeping score worthy of the biggest screen (or, in this case, speakers) imaginable. John Williams' new "The Adventures of Han Theme" kicks things off in a spectacular fashion, setting the tone for a fantastic original score by John Powell, only the third composer to ever tackle the film series in its 40+ year legacy, to enter the Star Wars canon."

This will see release next Wednesday, December 2nd. They must be anticipating a huge rush on this one, as they usually do not reveal what that week's release will be this early. Solo is a really underrated film, and Star Wars fans are completists. Make sure you get your order in early.