Sonic the Hedgehog 2: On Bringing In Other Elements From The Games

When it came to iconic imagery from the games, Sonic the Hedgehog didn't exactly lean into its source material once the characters ended up on Earth, and that's not a bad thing. The source material is a bit weird, and they were shooting for a pretty broad audience. However, now they have an audience on board, which means they get to, well, they get to be giant freaking nerds in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is by no means a bad thing. Director Jeff Fowler spoke to IGN about bringing in new elements to the sequel, such as The Labyrinth Zone.

"I was still working my way through some of the iconic imagery that we weren't able to do in the first film because it was a more grounded story," he said. "It was a road trip, so it would have been strange for them to find themselves in a labyrinth. But I always loved that visual, so we kind of brought that into this."

Fans have been quick to point out that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has many elements from the second game, including a poster that looks exactly like the cover art [as we said, they got to act like big ol' nerds, and we love that for them]. Fowler went on to talk about the other iconic imagery from the second game that we're going to see.

"The image of Tails flying the Tornado, the bi-plane, and delivering Sonic into battle from the end of Sonic 2. That is as iconic as it gets," said Fowler. "From the very early days of planning this film it was like 'We've got to get to here'. It's going to make fans go nuts, it's such a great image. The David and Goliath kind of image of that little bi-plane going up against a giant Death Egg robot, that type of stuff. It felt cinematic, it felt huge. Right from the early days, we thought that should be part of the story."

The review and social embargos for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are both down, so you can check those out if you want to know what people think of the movie. We here at Bleeding C0ol are seeing it on Saturday, and we'll try to get our review up as soon as possible.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.