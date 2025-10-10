Posted in: IFC, Movies | Tagged: film, Good Boy, horror, ifc

Good Boy Director on the Film's Extensive Production Timeline

Good Boy director Ben Leonberg details how filming around a real dog meant 1–3 hours a day over 400 days and three years.

A horror film told from a dog's point of view is already a compelling entry point, and the new horror flick Good Boy runs with it. Conceptually, the story centers on Indy, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever whose instincts, curiosity, and loyalty become the film's vehicle for the scares. Based on the film's trailer, that perspective also reframes a classic haunted-house setup with universal tension (please don't hurt the dog), and surprising opportunities for warmth.

Now, during a new interview, writer-director Ben Leonberg explained the logistics behind getting Indy's key performance, noting how the team adapted the schedule around what a real dog could reasonably do each day. Leonberg explains, "He can only film for a very small number of hours a day. So the film's going to have to stretch over a much longer period than a normal film would." The film's director continues, "We're only filming one to three hours a day. We did it over three years, over 400 days."

Everything We Know About Good Boy

The film's premise is pretty straightforward. After a medical crisis, Todd retreats to his late grandfather's remote cabin with Indy. Like you would expect in any other haunting, the film employs strange sounds, subtle shifts in the house, and all the classic slow-burning haunting qualities. From there, the movie keeps our vantage tethered to the dog. We watch Indy clock changes before Todd does, and the film even builds dread from the way he looks, listens, and decides whether to stay close or investigate.

Good Boy's human cast is anchored by Shane Jensen with Arielle Friedman and Larry Fessenden, while Leonberg's own dog is the title star. Good Boy previously premiered at SXSW on March 8, 2025, and opened in U.S. theaters on October 3, with a rollout in the U.K. slated for October 10. As an IFC Films and Shudder title, it is also expected to stream on Shudder after its theatrical window, with digital rental likely before that. So, if you want a crisp, heartfelt scary story that treats a dog's devotion as both subject and style, this one earns a spot on your spooky-esque weekend list.

