Karate Kid: Legends Releases New Character Posters, Trailer Tomorrow

Three new character posters have been released for Karate Kid: Legends ahead of a big new trailer debut tomorrow online.

Karate Kid: Legends is set for a May 30, 2025 release, marking a bold summer box office bet after Cobra Kai wrapped.

The film bridges Cobra Kai’s legacy with a fresh storyline, expanding the Miyagi-verse with dynamic new content.

Karate Kid: Legends comes out in just over two months, and we have not gotten a whole lot of news about it besides the first poster, one short trailer, and some news about when it takes place. That all changes today, as three new character posters have been released, with the promise that a trailer will debut online tomorrow. Tonight is Sony's CinemaCon 2025 presentation, so odds are that there will be news out of that as well. Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, Wyatt Oleff, and yes, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. The film takes place three years after the end of Cobra Kai, which wrapped up its six-season run earlier this year.

Karate Kid: Legends Is A Big Summer Bet

It's an interesting length of time to jump there, from the end of Cobra Kai to Karate Kid: Legends. Also, kudos to everyone involved getting on the same page for these releases. Cobra Kai wrapped up in February, and this new film changed release dates to May 30th, 2025, so as not to take away any of the show's shine. They call that synergy in the business kids. Assuming that the streaming audience is there at the box office, we could be in for way, way more sequels and shows going forward in what is now lovingly referred to as the Miyagi-verse.

Anyone who said they saw this coming from this franchise when Cobra Kai debuted on YouTube Red all those years ago would be lying. Still, seeing how rabid the fans have become about these characters and this universe is amazing. This should be one of the main parts of Sony's presentation later today and is one of their main releases at the summer box office. Stay tuned to our live blog later tonight. If they debut the trailer, our own Kaitlyn Booth will have her reactions to it there.

Karate Kid: Legends releases in theaters on May 30.

