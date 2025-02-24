Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later

Sony Would Like Ralph Fiennes To Stop Spoiling 28 Years Later

Sony Pictures would really like Ralph Fiennes to stop revealing 28 Years Later details. The film will be released on June 20, 2025.

It seems that Ralph Fiennes might be making the people over at Sony slightly annoyed about 28 Years Later. At least, that was the indication he gave to Deadline while attending the SAG Awards yesterday. When asked about the film, Fiennes explained that he's been giving the movie marketing version of a slap on the wrist for revealing something he wasn't supposed to.

"I'm not allowed to say anything; it's a big secret. I've been given all these guidelines about what I should or shouldn't say," Fiennes replied when asked for literally anything about the film. "I can't remember. I did say something about a technical aspect, and I got a missive saying, 'You can't say this.' … It wasn't angry, it was a very polite but respectful saying, 'Could you please not mention such and such'?"

In the next breath, however, Fiennes went on to talk about the setup for 28 Years Later, which is, more or less, what has been revealed to us through the trailer and marketing so far. "It's 28 years later from the first one with Cillian [Murphy], and the idea is that the 'infected'" Fiennes threw in some air quotes around the word infected, and that must be noted because it is adorable "have taken over the UK and who has survived, who hasn't, how do people survive, and there's a community that's not infected, and that community is the starting off point of the story. People in that community go off into the danger zone, and will they survive or not."

So, if you want to get any information about 28 Years Later out of a cast member, it sounds like Fiennes might be the weak link. Considering how easily he went from "I'm not supposed to say anything" to talking about the film, even if it is stuff we mostly already know, it could indicate that Sony could have another Tom Holland situation.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

