Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Dashboard Confessional Spidey 2 EP

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie, TV, and gaming soundtracks. This week, something a little different. Mondo is releasing three EP's from 2000's favorite Dashboard Confessional. The first two are their EP's Summer's Kiss and So Impossible. However, the third is of great interest: a single of their song "Vindicated" from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2.

Mondo Dashboard Confessional EP. Series Details

"Mondo, in partnership with Hidden Note Records, is proud to present the long-awaited trilogy capper to Dashboard Confessional's EP series that started in 2001 with the SO IMPOSSIBLE EP, and 2002's SUMMERS KISS EP, with the all-new SPIDER-MAN 2 EP. It's hard to properly capture how specific and significant the landscape of soundtracks was in 2004. "Music From And Inspired By" albums were all the rage, and none had more of a cultural impact than the soundtrack for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. Very few of the songs on this album were included in the film itself, but Dashboard Confessional's "Vindicated" swept the world by storm and made him a household name nearly overnight.

We decided to pay tribute to this iconic album by releasing this hit song, in the spirit of a fictional third Dashboard Confessional EP — and also honor to the composer of the film, the legendary Danny Elfman's incredible, sadly unheralded score — by featuring two score suites on the B-Side."

Vindicated is one of the best soundtrack songs of all-time. That Spider-Man 2 soundtrack is one of the best OSTs of all-time, and yes, that includes "Hero" by Nickelback. While this Dashboard Confessional release is appreciated, get us the whole thing, Mondo! As always, these three will all go on sale Wednesday at Noon EST here.