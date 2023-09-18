Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, gran turismo, playstation, sony pictures

Gran Turismo Inspiration Shares His Initial Reaction to the Film

The inspiration behind the Gran Turismo movie shared his first reaction to the news that a film was in the works.

There's always a lot of uncertainty when a film reflects real-life events, which can go in one of two polarizing directions. Thankfully, the recent Sony flick Gran Turismo heavily involved the gamer-turned-driver Jann Mardenborough in creating the project because it's a very personal story. Now, the film's advisor and inspiration is opening up about the official news that the film will be moving forward in its earliest stages of production.

Jann Mardenborough on the Creation of a Gran Turismo Film About His Life

During a recent interview with Coming Soon, Mardenborough admits, "Well, when I first got notified that there was a chance that maybe there was going to be a film based on my life, I had the opinion of, 'Yeah, there's no way that's going to happen.' I didn't believe it. I didn't believe it because I was presented with the word 'maybe.' And in 2017, I was racing in Japan — doing two championships, racing like 25 events a year. Now I've got some producer telling me, 'Maybe there's a chance a movie is going to be based on your life.' So, I don't really work with maybes. So I went to the back of my mind, and then a couple of months later or a year later, I started to meet people in person. Then it became more real. But I did think as well, 'Why me?' Because I just raced my racing car as fast as I can."

He then continues, "That's all I've continued to do. Things have happened that I'd never thought were possible off the back of that. The movie's one of them. It's not like I envisioned this to be a thing, so I'm very grateful for that. I was told it's not something I think about; it's just … I'm always looking to the next thing for my performance. But I was told that my story was inspirational, which is why it's in the movie. But it was hard for me to process stuff, the why. But I feel very blessed that I can tell a chapter of my life and how I got into racing and the route that I took and had never given up."

The Gran Turismo plot description reads: "Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver."

Sony Pictures film Gran Turismo is out now.

