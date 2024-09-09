Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: destin daniel cretton, spider-man 4

Spider-Man 4: Director Destin Daniel Cretton Reportedly In Early Talks

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is reportedly in early talks to direct Spider-Man 4.

Sony and Marvel are apparently on the hunt for the next director of Spider-Man 4, and some names have started to pop up. Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we knew that director Jon Watts would not return to direct another film in the franchise. Since then, things have been pretty quiet on the Marvel and Sony front. Sony has been working tirelessly, every day, on its journey to the middle with releases like Morbius and Madame Web, further dismantling any goodwill they might have with any Marvel property in live-action that doesn't have Spider-Man in it.

While they have two more chances this year to try and get a good movie out there, let's just say there is a reason people look to Sony Animation when it comes to Marvel adaptations. Spider-Man 4 was always going to happen because all three of the movies have done well for Marvel and Sony, and it has become increasingly clear that Sony doesn't know how to make this work without Marvel holding its hand. Deadline reports that director Destin Daniel Cretton is reportedly in early talks to direct the next live-action Spider-Man film.

Cretton is already reasonably busy as he is taking on the live-action adaptation of Naruto for Lionsgate, and we know that it will likely be a big project. It's another one of those projects that has been in development for a very long time and is finally making its way to the big screen. No one should get too excited for Spider-Man 4 because it sounds like things are not set in stone, and that also goes for its two leads. Deadline also reports that "deals for past stars like Tom Holland and Zendaya are not yet closed, but both A-listers have been in touch with execs and producers about the development of the film, and new deals for both actors will likely be underway very soon." The only other returning players we know will be involved are Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige as producers. More information will likely become available once the ink is dry on a couple more contracts.

