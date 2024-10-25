Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: spider-man 4

Spider-Man 4 Snags A July 2026 Release Date

Spider-Man 4 has snagged a prime-time July 2026 release date, two months after the release of Avengers: Doomsday. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct.

Well, we guessed that we would know who was behind the camera for Spider-Man 4 before the end of the year, and we were right. For the last couple of weeks, we've been getting hints that things were gearing up for this film, and now we know when it's heading into production and when the movie is coming out. The other day, star Tom Holland revealed that they would start shooting this summer, with any cast member in both Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man 4 likely having to jump from one film to another. We already know that Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026, so it made sense that Spider-Man 4 would come next. According to Variety, Spider-Man 4 has snagged a prime-time release date of July 24, 2026. It has also been confirmed that Destin Daniel Cretton is returning to the Marvel Universe after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to direct, but the writing team has not been revealed yet.

Spider-Man 4 is joining a very busy July 2026 so being a Spider-Man movie will not make it a sure thing by a long shot. A wide variety of films are coming out in the weeks before and after the film makes its box office debut. Sherk 5 will be released on July 1, 2026, and the live-action Moana will be released on July 10, 2026. The new Christopher Nolan movie, which is also set to star Holland, so he will be in competition with himself at the box office, will be released on July 17, 2026. Paw Patrol 3 will be released on July 31, 2026, with Spider-Man 4 sliding in on July 24, 2026. We are tired from Holland's press schedule already.

Holland has also expressed how much he loves the pitch they came up with for Spider-Man 4 but revealed that the most recent draft of the script he got still "needs work." However, they have more than half a year to iron out all of the kinks, and with Cretton on board, you aren't trying to build a movie without a director's vision. Now that we have a release date and a director, maybe we'll get some casting announcements before the end of the year. It's unclear if revealing anything about Spider-Man 4 could be considered spoilers for Avengers: Doomsday at this time.

