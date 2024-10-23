Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: spider-man 4

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man 4 Will Film Next Summer

Tom Holland has confirmed that Spider-Man 4 will go into production "next summer." At the moment, no writer or director has been confirmed.

Spider-Man 4 has a script in the works so there is a writing team that hasn't been announced yet.

Marvel has nine potential release dates between 2026-2028; Avengers: Doomsday production may affect timeline.

It seems likely that we'll know who the writing team is or who is directing by the end of the year.

Despite how Jimmy Fallon reacted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight, we did, in fact, know that Spider-Man 4 was happening. We've known that for almost three years; we just didn't have a timeline for when everything was happening. However, there have been more rumblings about people signing onto the production regarding directors, and star Tom Holland confirmed this week that they had a pitch and that he had seen a draft of the script that "needed work."

They have a writing team, which we don't know yet because they are working on a script and could also have a director. The timeline was still the issue, and while Fallon might have lost his mind that the movie we knew about three years ago was indeed happening, there was actually a nugget of news there that we didn't know. Holland said they are shooting "next summer," so now we have a bit more of a timeline.

There are nine open release dates for Marvel films, starting in 2026 and ending in 2028. We also know that Avengers: Doomsday is entering production this spring, so provided Holland meant summer 2025 when he said "next summer," anyone who is in Doomsday will probably head straight to Spider-Man 4. As always, we don't know anything yet, but now that we have a production window, we can expect some details to drop soon. The last name we heard floated around in terms of a director was Destin Daniel Cretton, but nothing has been confirmed.

I'm guessing we will know who the behind-the-camera crew is, writing and directing, before the end of the year. Sony has two more attempts to make Marvel movies without Spider-Man or Marvel Studios work before the end of the year and the early reactions to Venom: The Last Dance are trending pretty positive. Perhaps after Kraven the Hunter is released in mid-December, they will announce all things Spider-Man 4 and ride that wave of news into the new year.

