Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged:

Spider-Man 4 Team Has An "Excellent" Pitch & A Draft That "Needs Work"

Spider-Man 4 star Tom Holland says they have an excellent pitch and draft, and while the draft still "needs work," it "really lit a fire in me."

Article Summary Tom Holland discusses the "excellent" pitch and draft for Spider-Man 4, though it still "needs work".

Zendaya and Holland read a draft of the film three weeks ago, and were at times "bouncing around the living room."

Marvel's timeline poses challenges but the project is progressing with mystery scriptwriters at work.

Spider-Man 4 moves closer to reality with Destin Daniel Cretton rumored to direct.

There are quite a few Marvel projects just beyond the horizon that we have some tangible information on, whether that is casting, a logo, or some footage, or something out there that we know about the film. Then there are the ones hanging out in more nebulous states. That would be the soft greenlit sequels that no one has said will happen, but people keep speculating online that they will happen. There are also the films we know are coming, but no one is attached to them in any way or movement. One of those films is the sequel to Shang-Chi, and the other is Spider-Man 4. One look at the box office for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and you can see why Sony and Marvel would like a fourth film to happen. It's clear the demand is still there. We know some things about the team behind the camera, and one of those details is that star Tom Holland is taking on a much more active role in terms of the script. However, as Holland explained in a recent interview with the Rich Roll Podcast (via Variety), fitting everyone and everything into a timeline that works within that massive Marvel machine is one of the challenges Spider-Man 4 is facing.

"One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine," Holland said. "That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That's one of the challenges we're facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now."

So, it sounds like things are starting to come together. Holland confirmed that they have a draft, and he's read a copy of it with co-star Zendaya. "We have a creative, and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent," Holland explained. "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect."

So, Marvel has scriptwriters for Spider-Man 4, and we don't know who they are; that's always fun. Does that mean there's a director signed on, and no one can say just yet? There's a chance that people will take the "needs work" thing as a herald of the end times for Spider-Man 4, but rewrites and multiple drafts are good. It's very much part of the writing process and should not be demonized. As a creative, it's also very important to be self-aware enough to acknowledge when the thing you're involved with needs more work and where. So all of this is good news for Spider-Man; it sounds like things are moving along nicely, and maybe we'll get some information about this mystery creative team soon.

Spider-Man 4 Will Happen…Eventually

Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we knew that director Jon Watts would not return to direct another film in the franchise. Since then, things have been pretty quiet on the Marvel and Sony front. Sony has been working tirelessly, every day, on its journey to the middle with releases like Morbius and Madame Web, further dismantling any goodwill they might have with any Marvel property in live-action that doesn't have Spider-Man in it.

While they have two more chances this year to try and get a good movie out there, let's just say there is a reason people look to Sony Animation when it comes to Marvel adaptations. Spider-Man 4 was always going to happen because all three of the movies have done well for Marvel and Sony, and it has become increasingly clear that Sony doesn't know how to make this work without Marvel holding its hand. As we head into the end of 2024, the movie appears closer to becoming a reality. There were discussions recently that Destin Daniel Cretton was in talks to direct, but nothing has been locked down yet.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!