Spider-Man Scores Second Highest Grossing Friday Of All-Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home is putting smiles on not just movie-goers but theater owners as well. The film is off to an amazing start at this weekend's box office, tasking in an astonishing $121 million on Friday alone when adding in $50 million in Thursday previews. That is the second-highest Friday gross ever, only being beaten by Avengers: Endgame. This is also the highest opening day ever for the month of December and the highest in the history of Sony. With an A+ CinemaScore, the only question is now: how high can it get? Some say the second-highest opening weekend of all-time behind Endgame is in sight, with predictions for the final weekend tally in the $242-272 million range. Craziness.

Spider-Man Dominates

Interestingly, this rising tide is not lifting all boats. Spider-Man is accounting for 90% of all ticket sales, spelling doom for everything else at the box office left lying in its wake. That includes Nightmare Alley, the latest Guillermo del Toro film, an award hopeful that unfortunately is getting crushed by Spider-Man. That film is expected to gross less than $4 million on over 2,000+ screens. To put into perspective how dominating Spider-Man is so far: Encanto should come in at number 2 this weekend, with just over $6 million, or around $200 million less than Spider-Man.

This shows that people are still willing to go to the theater when it is something like this, omnicron variant be damned, I guess. Hopefully, if you are part of these record crowds, you are masking up and taking every precaution, as things are starting to get rough out there again. We will be back tomorrow with the full numbers for No Way Home.