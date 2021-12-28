Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kevin Feige On Not Reusing Villains

There were many things that made Spider-Man: No Way Home different from other Marvel movies, but that was something that they had been dealing with since day one. Unlike other MCU characters, Peter Parker had not one but two big screen interactions to contend with. It was a position that really only the Hulk had been in, and that movie wasn't a big deal. The previous Spider-Man movies were massive and brought in some critical acclaim and box office returns. For Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige, in an interview with ComicBook.com, it meant they had to do things differently from the beginning.

"When we had the chance to bring Spider-Man into the MCU with Homecoming, it was really exploring two things that had never been explored before in the Spidey movies," Feige said. "One was making him much younger, that he's in his early years of high school and dealing with what it's like to be that young and to have these powers, and to really relish the high school setting. And the other one was that it's set within the broader Marvel universe and that there are other heroes there. So for the first few films, it was always, 'How do we do things that have never been done before?'"

If Feige wanted this new version of Spider-Man to feel fresh, it meant avoiding the villains that were used in the previous movies.

"It did not occur to us to do a new Goblin story, or to do an Oscorp story, or to do Doc Ock, or anyone that had been done before, which is why Vulture and Mysterio were really the key characters," Feige explained. "Even as we were doing that — and I had been saying for years, even before anybody asked me what I thought — that you can't get better than Alfred Molina as Doc Ock."

Once it became apparent that people who were seeing Marvel movies could wrap their heads around the idea of the Multiverse, Feige realized that for Spider-Man: No Way Home, they didn't need to recast anyone. They could just bring back those classic villains.

"[I said] stepping into those shoes would be very, very difficult. And wouldn't it be fun to find a way, if you were ever going to bring Doc Ock back, it would have to be Alfred Molina," said Feige. "And in early development on this third Homecoming movie, we realized that thanks to the MCU, there was a way to do that."

It's kind of amazing that we live in a world where normal people understand what the multiverse is, but here we are, and Spider-Man: No Way Home just made a billion dollars, so a lot of people went to see it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It was released on December 17, 2021.