Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Back To The Top Of The Box Office

Spider-Man reclaimed the throne at this weekend's box office, taking down one-week champ Scream. We had been speculating for a couple of weeks now that Scream would be front-loaded like most horror films are, and it proved to be the case. Spider-Man: No Way Home scored $14.1 million, putting it $40 million away from overtaking Avatar as the third highest-grossing film domestically of all time. With the pandemic raging, and snowstorms all over the east, south, and midwest, it has a hill to climb to get there. But there is still a chance; still, what a run either way.

Spider-Man Has Another Week To Be #1 For Sure

In Spider-Man's wake falls Scream, grossing $12.4 million for a -59% drop from its opening frame. That is a good hold, especially with all of the factors in play around the country this weekend, weather and pandemic-wise. Both the gross and drop are better than Scream 4 as well. In third place remained Sing 2 with $$5.7 million, a great hold yet again considering the film is now available on digital rental services. Fourth place went to the only movie to open on more than 1,000 screens this weekend, religious romance Redeeming Love, which took in only $3.7 million. Rounding out the top five is The King's Man, with $1.7 million.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five for January 21st:

Spider-Man: No Way Home- $14.1 million Scream- $12.4 million Sing 2- $5.7 million Redeeming Love- $3.7 million The King's Man- $1.7 million

Next week, a whole lot of nothing opens yet again, so Spider-Man and Scream will add to their totals. Jackass Forever and Moonfall will open and presumably take over the top spots in two weeks, but that is no guarantee.