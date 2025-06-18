Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: 20th century studios, bruce springsteen, Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Trailer Has Arrived

The first trailer, images, and poster for the Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere were released today.

Directed by Scott Cooper, the film explores Bruce Springsteen’s creative process for Nebraska

Jeremy Allen White stars as Springsteen, with a cast portraying key figures in Bruce's life

Nebraska, recorded solo on a 4-track, remains Springsteen’s most respected and personal album

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has a new trailer and poster; the title is also new; they added the name to the beginning. The new biopic looks at the making of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 classic album Nebraska, and is directed by Scott Cooper, who also wrote the screenplay. The Bear's Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce, with Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Doug, Odessa Young as love interest, Faye, Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen's mom, Adele, Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin, and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

Springsteen Added To The Title So People Know What This Is

Here is a quote from Cooper on making the film: "Making 'Springsteen' was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I've long admired – and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music. The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth, and truth. And more than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen, and in doing so, it changed me. I cannot thank Bruce and Jon Landau enough for allowing me to tell their story."

1982's Nebraska was a considerable departure for Bruce Springsteen, coming off the massive success of The River and especially Darkness On The Edge of Town and Born To Run. He recorded the album on his own on a 4-track recorder and liked it so much that he scrapped plans to re-record the songs with The E Street Band and released them as they were. It was his sixth album and is where his strength as a storyteller through his lyrics came into its own. It was not as commercially successful as his previous two albums, and he did not tour to support it. His next album was Born in the USA, one of the most commercially successful albums ever recorded, and some would argue it would not have been nearly as good without him going through the process of recording Nebraska first. Nebraska has become one of his most-loved and respected albums, including by this writer, who thinks it is his best and has been listening to it for as long as he can remember.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters on October 24.

