Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: bruce springsteen, Deliver Me From Nowhere, Jeremy Allen White

Bruce Springsteen Seems To Be A Fan Of Jeremy Allen White's Portrayal

Bruce Springsteen is a fan of Jeremy Allen White's performance in the new biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere so far.

Article Summary Bruce Springsteen praises Jeremy Allen White's portrayal in the biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere".

The film explores Springsteen's creative process during his 1982 album "Nebraska".

Bruce Springsteen believes White captures an authentic interpretation fans will recognize.

Springsteen recorded "Nebraska" solo, shaping his storytelling style, and skipped touring to support it.

Bruce Springsteen is the latest musician to get a biopic titled Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film looks at the period when he was crafting his 1982 album Nebraska. It stars Jeremy Allen White as the singer. Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Stephen Graham, Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, Marc Maron, Gabby Hoffman, and David Krumholtz are all joining him. Scott Cooper is writing and directing. With the production filming in New York and New Jersey for a little while now, the singer has been on set and seen White in action, and he seems to be a fan of what he has seen.

Bruce Springsteen Would Be Hard To Imitate

"…Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He's got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize. He's just done a great job, so I've had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.", the singer told Sirius XM's E Street Radio.

1982's Nebraska was a considerable departure for Bruce Springsteen, coming off the massive success of The River and especially Darkness On The Edge of Town and Born To Run. He recorded the album on his own on a 4-track recorder and liked it so much that he scrapped plans to re-record the songs with The E Street Band and released them as they were. It was his sixth album and is where his strength as a storyteller through his lyrics came into its own. It was not as commercially successful as his previous two albums, and he did not tour to support it. His next album was Born in the USA, one of the most commercially successful albums ever recorded, and some would argue it would not have been nearly as good without Springsteen going through the process of recording Nebraska first. Nebraska has become one of his most-loved and respected albums, including by this writer, who thinks it is his best and has been listening to it for as long as he can remember.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is now in production.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!