Mark Millar's Starlight Getting Film Treatment, Joe Cornish Directing

Mark Millar has yet another adaptation of one of his comics, this time as a feature film. Starlight will be written and directed by Attack the Block's Joe Cornish for 20th Century Studios. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon are producing through Kinberg's Genre Films banner, and Nira Park has joined as producer. This will join Wanted, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman in the Mark Millar cinematic universe, with a Jupiter's Legacy show debuting soon on Netflix. The news of Starlight hitting the big screen was reported on by Deadline.

Starlight Is One Of Mark Millar's Better Comics

"The comic centers on a space hero who saved the universe 35 years ago but when he came back to Earth, no one believed his fantastic stories. He married, had kids and settled into old age, but then his old rocket ship shows up, and he is called back for one fantastic adventure." Usually Mark is not my cup of tea, but I remember really liking Starlight when it came out. Something about the "one last ride" storytelling trope really speaks to me, I always am a sucker for it. That Cornish is going to make it speaks volumes, he chooses what he directs very carefully and doesn't just jump at making a movie all the time.

Starlight is way more interesting to me than Jupiter's Legacy, which debuted a trailer last week. That didn't look good at all to me, but with the creatives helming this one I have a reason to actually be excited about this. The Millar name does nothing for me, honestly his other adaptations worked for me because of who made them, not because he was the creator. More on this one as we get it, including casting, which will be crucial. He gets tossed around a lot, but I personally think John Hamm would be perfect for the role.