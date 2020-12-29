Steven Soderbergh Almost Directed a James Bond Movie

Sometimes it's fun to sit back and think about what we could have gotten if a certain director decided to take on a project. We learn about them all the time, and they are always a lot of fun. We found out about a new one this week director Steven Soderbergh was approached to direct a James Bond movie. He was recently on the Happy. Sad. Confused. Podcast (via The Playlist) and he confirmed that the talks happened, but he just couldn't see eye to eye with the producers of the Bond movies.

"Absolutely, I love that world," he said, confirming the talks. "We were at odds about some things that were important. We had some great conversations. It was fun to think about, but we just couldn't…. the last ten yards were, we just couldn't do it, we couldn't figure it out."

We even have an idea of which James Bond movies Soderbergh was in talks for. He admitted that his thriller Haywire did have some aspect of his Bond movie, and that movie came out in 2011. So Soderbergh was likely talking to MGM about either Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, or Skyfall.

"Aspects of it have shown up elsewhere. I would say, there are things in 'Haywire,' in terms of its approach to the character, and it's not a big movie, but there's a little bit of activity in it. That's a hint of the kind of attitude I was looking for."

Perhaps a smaller movie would have been better for something like Quantum of Solace, and a smaller movie would have made it easier to get through the writer's strike that absolutely kneecapped that movie. Soderbergh wished longtime James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli the best and that he hoped "they're able to figure out the release of the new one."

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It will be released on April 2nd, 2021.