Greenland 2: Migration – New Trailer Shows Life After The Disaster

In the first trailer for Greenland 2: Migration, we see what life is like after a major natural disaster and how humanity copes with that new reality.

Article Summary The first trailer for Greenland 2: Migration reveals a world struggling to rebuild after a massive comet disaster.

Lionsgate takes a fresh approach in the sequel, spotlighting post-apocalyptic survival and humanity's resilience.

Greenland 2 explores the seldom-seen aftermath rather than the onset of disaster, setting itself apart from peers.

The original Greenland overcame a troubled release, paving the way for this anticipated follow-up in 2026.

Whenever you watch one of these big disaster movies, sometimes the invasive thoughts sneak into the back of your brain. They can vary from the fact that "science doesn't work like that," taking you out of a scene, to the scale of loss when it comes to human life, to wondering if surviving was even the right move in the end. The world around you has essentially ended, but you're still here, so what kind of world are you returning to now that the primary disaster has passed? There are examples of media that explore that idea, but they aren't nearly as common as showing the beginning days of the disaster. Lionsgate could have gone a bunch of different directions with a sequel to Greenland, but deciding to explore the world that was left after the disaster in the first movie and how people exist and move on in that new reality is the direction they have taken. It's still ridiculous, as the first trailer for Greenland 2: Migration that was released today reveals, but it is a different angle we don't see explored nearly as often, even if people are probably going to be comparing it to Fallout.

Greenland 2: Migration: The Unlikely Pandemic Sequel

Greenland 2: Migration will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration will be released on January 9, 2026.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

