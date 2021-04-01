Steven Yeun Hops Aboard The New Jordan Peele Film At Universal

Steven Yeun is in talks to join the cast of the next Jordan Peele film at Universal. That film has a release date as of right now of July 22, 2022, though these days, we have to take a wait-and-see approach. Peele will also produce alongside Ian Cooper for their Monkeypaw Productions. Peele's last film was Us, which grossed a stellar $250 million. Yeun was most recently seen in the A24 release Minari, which was nominated for a bunch of Academy Awards, including one for himself for Best Actor. The casting news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

But What IS The New Peele Film About?

Nobody really has any idea what this next film is, which is par for the course for a Peele film. The same thing happened with Us, and to a degree, Get Out from what I can remember. I could be wrong about that, but when I walked into that movie, I had no clue what it was about. Us, we didn't get a bunch of information until about a month before release. And to be honest with you, I liked it that way. We know way too much going into films these days. Honestly, all I need to see is a black screen with the title and Jordan Peele's name, followed by the cast and the release date, and I am there.

Yeun is a fantastic actor too, who will no doubt elevate this project to even greater heights than it already was reaching. This should begin filming sometime in the next couple of months, I would think, and look for more casting news about the new Jordan Peele film over the next couple of months, and we will bring them all to you.